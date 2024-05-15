A NORTH Cornwall further education college is celebrating after receiving another outstanding rating from Ofsted.
Callywith College, part of the Truro and Penwith College group and based in Bodmin, retained the accolade after a two-day inspection.
The work of the students and the management and implementation of educational programmes at the establishment were praised by the inspectors, who gave it the highest rating possible.
It currently caters for 1,540 students at the campus, which recently welcomed the Education Secretary to open its new health care and STEM building.
A spokesperson for Callywith College said: “The prestigious outcome and the glowing report that accompanies it reflects the college’s unwavering commitment to excellence in education and student welfare.
“The Ofsted inspection, conducted over two days in March 2024, meticulously assessed various aspects of the college's performance, including teaching quality, student outcomes and destinations, leadership effectiveness, and overall provision of education and support services. Inspectors felt that Callywith excelled across all areas, demonstrating a remarkable dedication to fostering both academic success and significant personal development among its students.
“Highlights of the report stated that, “Students’ work is frequently of an exceptionally high standard.This is because of the high-quality teaching they receive from the highly qualified, expert lecturers who teach them” and “College staff are very ambitious and have high expectations of their students. They have provided exceptional resources to assist in delivering high-quality education”. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our students, staff and trustees. It reflects our shared commitment to providing exceptional holistic education that empowers students to achieve their full potential.
“The report speaks highly of the academic elements of our curriculum but also praises our tutorial and pastoral provision as integral drivers of our inclusive culture. This speaks volumes for the relentless focus all our staff and trustees have for ensuring every student has the best chance of success.As the college celebrates this remarkable achievement, it reaffirms our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of education and continuing to nurture the talents and aspirations of our students for years to come.
“We would like to thank all parents and students who completed the feedback forms and really helped show the inspectors the very best of what Callywith has to offer.We would also like to say a huge thank you to all our staff, students and their parents who help to make our college outstanding!”
Scott Mann, the Conservative MP for North Cornwall, added upon sharing confirmation of the rating in a letter from the principal of Callywith College: “I am delighted to learn that Callywith College have retained their ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted and the report has been published.”