A CORNWALL councillor has called for the local authority to urgently address repeated inconsiderate parking in Bodmin.
Cllr Leigh Frost (Lib Dem, Bodmin St Petroc) has said that the level of cars parking across the pavement on Turf Street had become unacceptable and was endangering other road users.
He has been campaigning for the council to find a permanent, lasting solution, however this is taking time with it not likely to take place until at least 2025.
In a message to residents, the councillor said that there were multiple car parks very closely nearby which motorists can use instead of exacerbating the danger on Turf Street.
He said: “Over the past year, inconsiderate pavement parking along Turf Street has become a growing issue, creating hazards for pedestrians and obstructing traffic on one of the main roads through the town. I am urging Cornwall Council to take decisive action and address the problem without delay.
“The level of cars parking on Turf Street pavements has become unacceptable. This is a major thoroughfare, yet pedestrians—including families with pushchairs and people with mobility aids—are being forced to step into the road, putting themselves at serious risk. I have been pushing Cornwall Council to find a lasting solution, and they have committed to addressing this early next year.”
The current situation is both unfair and unsafe for road users and pedestrians, who are being endangered by a minority of drivers parking irresponsibly in these areas. The lack of accessible pavement space is a particular concern as it limits safe passage for those who rely on footpaths.
He is calling on drivers to make use of the numerous nearby car parks, where parking is safe, affordable, and considerate of others, continuing. “If you’re parking on the pavements along Turf Street,” he says, “please think of the impact on your neighbours and choose a proper parking spot. This small action can help prevent potential accidents and make our town safer for everyone.”
Local residents are encouraged to reach out to Cornwall Council with their concerns on this matter to help support Councillor Frost’s call for action and to ensure safer streets for all.