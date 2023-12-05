“Cornwall Council is not immune to this; at its last cabinet meeting it was reported that we are £14-million over budget! You’ve seen first-hand the cuts that have had to have been made, families are stuck in temporary accommodation indefinitely, potholes are filled slower, much needed drainage upgrades can’t go ahead, damaged roads aren’t being resurfaced. Adult social care cannot cope with the demand, and despite best efforts, we are failing our vulnerable young people. For no other reason than the political decision at Westminster to make wholesale cuts to local governments funding.