A NORTH Cornwall town is set to get a new facility for its community, after an agreement to make it happen was sealed.
Bodmin Town Council has said that it has agreed a deal with Bodmin based specialist company Angel Trails to transform a former skate park in the town into a pump track.
A pump track is a purpose-built track for cycling. It has a circuit of rollers, banked turns and features designed to be ridden completely by riders “pumping”, thus generating momentum by up and down body movements, instead of pedaling or pushing.
It will be located on the former skate park in the town’s Priory Park community facility, where it will join a range of community amenities on the council-owned land, including the purpose built skate park which opened in recent years, an upcoming KBSK community youth centre and the Bodmin Town FC Priory Park football ground.
The new facility will begin construction imminently and it is anticipated to open for public use in September 2024 and follows the granting of planning permission last year for a facility of this nature on the site.
Confirming the news and sharing digitally created images of what the planned trail could look like, a spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “The town council has progressed to the next stages in the creation of a new pump track at Priory Park. Planning permission was granted by Cornwall Council in December 2023 to develop the old skate park into a new pump track.”
Cllr Liz Ahearn, the mayor of Bodmin expressed her delight at the news, which comes days after Bodmin Town Council members approved a proposal to agree to the proposal from Angel Trails.
She said: “I am absolutely delighted that we are now going to be providing a pump track for the younger children of the town, hopefully it will be completed by September and is another positive asset for the community.
“I would like to thank Cllr Karen Phillips (the chair of the Bodmin Town Council estates committee) and everyone involved in making this possible.”