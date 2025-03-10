SEVERAL thousand pounds worth of donations have been given to community groups in and around the Bodmin area.
The approximate £7,000 worth of profits from the annual fireworks display, held in Priory Park was presented to 42 community groups and organisations in Bodmin and surrounding villages.
Peter Ford, the chair of the Joint Fireworks Committee said: “The Joint Committee was formed to provide an affordable, safe place for families to watch and enjoy a spectacular fireworks show to music. The profits from our event are donated to children’s, youth charities and groups in and around the Bodmin area. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of these numerous volunteer run community groups, and were delighted to see so many at our presentation. “