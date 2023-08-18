Mrs Guest, headteacher, added: “It’s also a great reflection of the dedication of our inspiring teachers and staff who give so much of their time and energy to bring out the best in our students. Not only are they effectively teaching them subjects and skills, but they are also encouraging them to believe in themselves and providing them with the motivation and confidence they need to reach their full potential. I am literally glowing with pride today and feel incredibly privileged, in my role as Headteacher, to witness these impressive young people flourish beyond even their own expectations.”