A branch of Boots in Bodmin has confirmed it is set to close in March.
Boots pharmacy, on Bell Lane adjacent to the Stillmoor House building of Bosvena Health has confirmed that it will close on March 25.
The announcement comes as part of rationalisation of the store portfolio by the company as it seeks to cut its overheads.
It is one of three Boots branded stores in the town, with a large Boots store on Fore Street and a Boots optician branch further down the road, acquired when the chain took over Dollond and Aitchison in 2009.
Customers have been told by staff at the store that all services provided by the branch on Bell Lane will be transferred to the store on Fore Street, with customers registered at the branch having their prescription services transferred to the store in the coming weeks ahead of the store’s closure.
It is understood that staff at the closing store will be transferred to the new store.
Boots have been approached for further comment.