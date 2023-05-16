A very basic, primitive wooden exchange platform was opened on June 15, 1964, at Boscarne Junction, known as the Boscarne Exchange Platform. No expense was spent on the construction of this connecting platform with no public access other than to cross to the other platform, which would serve as an interchange between a shuttle service from Bodmin North to Boscarne Junction and trains from Bodmin General to Wadebridge; for the sole lighting on the platform was provided by a single oil lamp. As for the “platform” on the Bodmin and Wadebridge side of the railway at Boscarne, there simply wasn’t any. It was on ground level.