A NORTH Cornwall town with a proud military history came together for what was arguably one of the biggest of Remembrance celebrations across the Duchy.
The Remembrance Sunday programme of events, a civic event overseen by the mayor of Bodmin, Cllr Liz Ahearn, saw a large crowd gather to join invited dignitaries, veterans and a large representation of the town’s community groups commemorating the sacrifices of the town’s residents in the past.
The large representation included delegations from a vast range of groups of differing age groups from the girl guides to cadets joining in the annual service of remembrance.
Proceedings on the day started early, with the first ceremony, a lower-key event at the site of the St Lawrence Memorial Clock in the east of the town beginning proceedings. At this memorial, staff of the former asylum who were lost during conflict are commemorated.
After this, it was followed by a service at the Bodmin Keep, now home to the town’s military museum and the former base of the Duke of Cornwall Light Infantry.
After, the delegation made their way down to Priory Park, home to a war memorial where a public service and wreath laying was held. This was followed by a Remembrance Service at St Petroc’s Church.
Bodmin's policing team attend to pay their respects (Picture: Aaron Greenaway)