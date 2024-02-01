Boardmasters have announced its second wave of artists and the final headline act who will be performing at the music festival in August.
Sam Fender will be playing his first headline slot 10 years after making his Boardies first appearance on The View Stage.
Courteeners, Declan McKenna, Overmono, Kate Nash, Wunderhorse, Los Bitchos, Charlotte Plank, NewDad, Dick & Dom and more join the line-up for Cornwall’s own surf and music festival taking place from August 7 to 11.
Boardmasters say Sam Fender is one of the most-requested artists ever for the music festival and one of the most rumoured headliners, too.
Those with eagle eyes will have spotted his lyrics projected on the cliffs around Newquay recently.
He joins previously announced headliners Stormzy and Chase & Status (Live) as well as Becky Hill, Bicep, Nia Archives, Tom Odell, Andy C and Eliza Rose.
Sam, who also performed on the Land of Saints stage in 2018, has become one of Britain’s most celebrated and successful musicians of a generation.
His debut album “Hypersonic Missiles” in 2019 introduced a smart, street-wise songwriter with a penchant for euphoric, hard-hitting guitar anthems.
It was 2021’s peerless “Seventeen Going Under” that sent the Newcastle artist stratospheric.
Manchester heritage band Courteeners make their Boardmasters debut 15 years since the release of their debut album, “St. Jude”.
The ‘Not Nineteen Forever’ singers have cemented themselves within the indie music scene as a band not to be missed.
Declan McKenna will make a triumphant return to Boardmasters for 2024. Following his memorable, packed-out performances on the Main Stage and secret set on The Cove in 2022, the London singer is gearing up to captivate audiences once again.
Adding to the excitement, McKenna is poised to release his highly anticipated new album next month, appropriately titled “What Happened to the Beach?” – a fitting prelude to what promises to be an unforgettable performance at Boardmasters.
Overmono are the brother D’n’B duo taking the electronic music scene by storm. In 2021, the pair won ‘UK’s Best Live Act’ at the Best of British Awards.
Indie legend Kate Nash joins the line-up along with Cornwall’s own, Wunderhorse who are set to return after last year’s fan favourite performance.
The English rock band are fronted by Newquay’s very own Jacob Slater and are set to return for another stellar performance.
After the release and success of their debut album late last year, indie rock group NewDad are also heading to the beach this summer, alongside singer-songwriter Calum Bowie.
With over 50m TikTok views, and an ever growing social media presence, Bowie is certainly not one to miss.
Yorkshire songstress Fiona-Lee captivates audiences with her original storytelling of teen-hood and relationships while Maya Delilah will be bringing her music which is described as a ‘unique blend of jazz, soul and pop.’
Famous for its DJ line-up the second wave announced for Boardmasters include Hedex & Eksman, Girls Don’t Sync, Syreeta, Abel, LA LA, Mixstress, 24HR Garage Girls, Dr Bubplate and Charlotte.
CBBC and noughties legends, Dick and Dom are coming to Boardmasters with their very own D’n’B set.