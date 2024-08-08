WITH July behind us and August here, it means that one of Cornwall’s biggest music festivals is approaching. With thousands expected to make the journey down to the Cornish coast, what can be expected from this year’s Boardmasters Festival?
Established in 1981 as a surfing competition set against the backdrop of Newquay’s iconic Fistral Beach, the event broadened its reach in 2005, welcoming music lovers for a weekend of clifftop tunes from their favourite artists.
Since then, the festival has carved its way into the British festival landscape, establishing itself as a cult favourite and a staple in the calendar of festival goers across the country.
And for good reason.
Each year, the event wows crowds with impressive line-ups and headline acts, drawing people not only for its beautiful Cornish location but also its monumental musical acts.
The festival has welcomed the likes of Ed Sheeran, Snoop Dogg, Calvin Harris, Wu-Tang Clan, Bastille and Liam Gallagher.
But who is that will welcome this year’s band of festival goers?
2024 sees an array of talent coming to Cornwall with drum and base duo Chase & Status leading the charge hoping to get the clifftops bouncing with recent hits Baddadan and Gunfinger – with many hoping to hear their brand new track Backbone, with fellow festival headliner Stormzy.
Alongside the drum and base duo and grime sensation, is Geordie pop sensation Sam Fender who will be taking to the main stage this Saturday.
However, Boardmasters offers plenty more than just headliners, 2024’s event features a variety of other performers for attendees to get stuck into, the likes of Declan McKenna (known for his popular track Brazil), Kate Nash (famed for noughties hit Foundations), and Karupt FM.
For those looking to wind down after a long session in the rave tent, can also enjoy yoga sessions, an outdoor cinema and even the UK’s biggest silent disco.
While many will be hoping for a brightening of the weather this weekend with the Cornish mizzle making an August appearance, rain is unlikely to dampen the spirits at this event, which has become an icon of Cornwall and the South West.