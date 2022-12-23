The Reverend Richard Allen kept the children entertained with a blow-up Santa Claus and Christmas tree at a very well attended Christingle Service held at the Church of St Ildierna, Lansallos, last Thursday. Lansallos bellringers opened the service with several peals of the bells ringing out across the surrounding countryside.
Giving each child a Christingle orange, the Reverend Richard explained that the round fruit represented our planet, with the candle being the light that Christ brought into the world and the red ribbon the blood that Jesus would shed on Calvary.
The Christingles were made by Josie Slade and Glenda and John Feesey.
It was a lovely service much enjoyed by all who attended.