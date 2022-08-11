Blissland pet blessing service
Monday 22nd August 2022 6:00 am
Share
PICTURE: Peter Glaser ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Blisland church was host to an array of animals at their pet blessing service on August 7.
Blisland village and the surrounding areas came together with their pets to the service, organised by Jacky Adie and Churchwarden Pat Almond, to the annual event in the church where Curate Rev Robin Thwaites blessed the pews of dogs, big and small, rabbits, a snail, a pair of rats, a couple of goats and a pony in the stall, as well as their owners and friends.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |