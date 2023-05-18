The biggest shake-up to railway timetables since the introduction of Intercity Express trains is coming this May and will have an affect on services travelling to Devon and Cornwall, as GWR responds to changes in passenger travel patterns.
Following an extensive review to give those travelling the right services at the times they wish to travel, the new timetable which comes in from this Sunday will deliver almost an increase in train services every day across the GWR network.
Responding to changes in demand for leisure travel, GWR has reviewed its South West timetable to develop support for this important market.
In May:
- The 6.37am Paddington-Penzance will cease to operate and the 5.45am Paddington-Bristol will be replaced by a new 6am Paddington-Penzance service travelling via Swindon and Bristol, calling Plymouth at 9.40am and Penzance at 11.40am. This will provide a direct service from Swindon, Bath and Bristol to Devon and Cornwall
- The 10.04am Paddington-Penzance service will run non-stop from Reading to Exeter to give an earlier arrival in Devon and Cornwall
- Direct London services to Newquay will run throughout the summer, alongside a number of other high summer services
The changes will help deliver on long-planned ambitions across the network and will see around 20 per cent of all trains retimed to better suit passenger needs, providing greater value for money for taxpayers and leaner and greener travel options on public transport.
GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: “I am really excited to say that this new timetable provides the biggest shake-up in service levels since the introduction of Intercity Express trains – providing more trains where they are needed most and reflecting changes in travel patterns.
“We will deliver more train services, serving even more stations, and providing greater value for money for taxpayers.”
The number of GWR services on an average weekday will increase from 1,643 in May 2019 to 1,720 in May 2023.
Passengers will also benefit from carbon reductions from changes in the type of train used on some routes.
Detailed service changes are now available in online journey planners and through GWR’s Journey Check service https://www.gwr.com/travel-information/travel-updates/check-your-journey and those used to catching a specific train should check their journey in advance.