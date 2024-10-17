CALLINGTON Youth Project is set to present plans for a permanent home in the town centre.
During the AGM (from 7.15pm on October 23), members of the public are invited to hear about the options being pursued by the charity’s trustees.
The project has been operating successfully from the former Lloyd’s Bank in Fore Street since April, and one option is to buy the building. The other choice under consideration is the construction of an entirely new youth centre on the New Road car park.
Significant fundraising and grant funding will be required for either of the two possibilities, said chair of the Youth Project Group Paul Carey.