Beyond Paradise is back and Looe is about to be transformed into Shipton Abbot for three days of filming in August.
The BBC series is returning to the town in the middle of the summer season and will be filming today (Friday, August 2) and Monday and Tuesday, August 12 and 13, at the Sardine Factory and Heritage Centre.
Looe mayor Cllr Tony Smith said: “Beyond Paradise has become a huge part of our town, and we are delighted to see that filming for another series will be taking place in and around the town over the next few weeks.
“Beyond Paradise has had a significant effect on tourism in the area and the BBC deciding to use Looe as an idyllic and charismatic town to feature in the series is something we are very proud of!
“We've seen the impact of Beyond Paradise on the popularity of the town first-hand, with people now coming from across the UK to see the filming locations!
“Our team at Looe Library and Community Hub has even created a special Shipton Abbott leaflet to give to fans of the series coming in to ask where they can find the Shipton Abbott police station, and the other sites featured on the show.
“Without a doubt, the filming of Beyond Paradise has had a positive impact on our town and I, for one, am looking forward to watching the next series!”
The filming means that the crew, however, will require considerable parking spaces at the West Looe Quay car parking spaces businesses are being warned.
The notice from the Harbour commissioners office from Harbourmaster Tina Hicks states: “This will result in a significant decrease in West Looe quayside parking spaces, prior to filming and during the filming.
“We appreciate this may be an inconvenience to Quayside businesses, and we can only apologise for any inconvenience caused. We hope, that with prior notice, any inconvenience can be minimised.”
The spin-off drama from the Caribbean series, featuring Sally Bretton and Kris Marshall, has become a staple for TV viewers with a third series announced earlier this year as well as a Christmas special.