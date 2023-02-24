Looe and Launceston both feature heavily in the series, as DI Humphrey Goodman played by Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton’s character Martha Lloyd leave behind the sunny scenes of Saint Marie for the equally beautiful Cornish towns.
Film crews were previously seen in Launceston and Looe in September 2022 filming for the new BBC drama Beyond Paradise.
We visited the set last year to speak to the cast during a filming run in Looe.
Kris was full of praise for the town, saying he really hoped they could "capture the true beauty of the county", which had held a fascination for him since he was a child.
His co-star, local actor Zahra Ahmadi, who plays DS Esther Williams, said it had been a "fantastic place to work" and that the locals had been "so welcoming, it is a wonderful community".
The six-part series starts tonight on BBC One from 8pm. The final of the current series of Death in Paradise will begin after at 9pm.