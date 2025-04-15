“Omigod, omigod you guys” all need to head to the Keay Theatre in St Austell to witness first hand the pinkest musical ever - Legally Blonde the Musical.
Based on the 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon, Legally Blonde is a burst of energy with excellently choreographed dances, laugh out loud moments and of course the famous ‘Bend and Snap!’
Follow Elle Woods as she swaps fashion for law school to win back her ex — only to discover being true to yourself never goes out of style.
The show will be on at the Keay Theatre until Saturday, April 19.
Don’t miss your chance to see this high energy show, complete with the catchiest songs you will be singing for days.
To book visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/staustellaos