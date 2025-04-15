“Omigod, omigod you guys” all need to head to the Keay Theatre in St Austell to witness first hand the pinkest musical ever - Legally Blonde the Musical.

Based on the 2001 film starring Reese Witherspoon, Legally Blonde is a burst of energy with excellently choreographed dances, laugh out loud moments and of course the famous ‘Bend and Snap!’

Follow Elle Woods as she swaps fashion for law school to win back her ex — only to discover being true to yourself never goes out of style.

The show will be on at the Keay Theatre until Saturday, April 19.

Don’t miss your chance to see this high energy show, complete with the catchiest songs you will be singing for days.

To book visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/staustellaos

There is high energy in every scene of Legally Blonde the Musical
There is high energy in every scene of Legally Blonde the Musical ( )
Jess Madeley and Alice Waterfield had great chemistry as Elle Woods and Paulette Buonufonte
Jess Madeley and Alice Waterfield had great chemistry as Elle Woods and Paulette Buonufonte ( )
Perfectly portraying their well known roles are Bex Rogers as Enid Hoopes, Vienna Bate as Vivienne Kensington and Zoe Hilditch as Brooke Wyndham
Perfectly portraying their well known roles are Bex Rogers as Enid Hoopes, Vienna Bate as Vivienne Kensington and Zoe Hilditch as Brooke Wyndham ( )
The cast put their all in to each and every perfectly choreographed arrangement
The cast put their all in to each and every perfectly choreographed arrangement ( )
"We did it!" Alice Waterfield (Paulette Buonufonte), Vienna Bate (Vivienne Kensington), Jess Madeley (Elle Woods), Bex Rogers (Enid Hoopes) and Zoe Hilditch (Brooke Wyndham) show us what true girl-power means
"We did it!" Alice Waterfield (Paulette Buonufonte), Vienna Bate (Vivienne Kensington), Jess Madeley (Elle Woods), Bex Rogers (Enid Hoopes) and Zoe Hilditch (Brooke Wyndham) show us what true girl-power means ( )