BEERS brewed in Cornwall have scooped awards on the international stage.
Family-owned St Austell Brewery has gained accolades for five of its drinks at the World Beer Awards.
Proper Job claimed a silver as did Extra Special Tribute, while Mena Dhu took a bronze along with Bath Ales’ Gem - part of St Austell Brewery’s beer portfolio. Tribute picked up an award in the golden ales category.
Brewing director Georgina Young said: “It’s wonderful to see a breadth of our different beer styles being awarded in their respective categories. All our beers are brewed with passion by our talented production teams in Cornwall and Warmley, near Bath.”