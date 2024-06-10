LIGHTING a beacon of peace as Liskeard took part in the D-Day 80 tributes was mayor of the town Christina Whitty.
The symbolic flame at the top of St Martin’s Church tower was one of a chain of hundreds lit across the country as dusk fell.
Cllr Whitty read aloud the words of the International Tribute, written for all those who lost their lives on D-Day and throughout the Second World War whilst fighting for the freedom we all enjoy today.
Beacons could be seen across the night sky in Cornwall including those in Torpoint, Saltash Passage, and on the Wooldown in Looe.
Mayor of Liskeard Cllr Christina Whitty with the beacon ( )