STAFF and students at Darite Primary School have been celebrating after they were awarded a grant by the Cornish Pasty Association.
Every year, the organisation raises funds which it then distributes to schools to help them fund cooking activities.
A spokesperson fo the school said: “At Darite, we are incredibly grateful to receive £200 towards purchasing new cooking equipment. We have recently started a cooking and gardening club where we alternate activities each week. So far, we have made scones and pizzas. The money will enable us to buy new aprons and a wider range of baking equipment to ensure we can broaden our repertoire.”