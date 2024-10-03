ARTIFICIAL intelligence (AI) is being trialled at a Cornish beach in a move that could help to improve bathing water quality.
The Environment Agency has installed technology that uses AI at Par Sands.
As part of a citizen science initiative, QR signage at the beach will prompt people to have a text message conversation on the Hello Lamp Post AI platform.
People will be able to get news from the Environment Agency about bathing water quality at Par and the agency is hoping beach-goers will share their live information about what’s happening there.
Visitors will be asked how many people they can see in the water and if there are any dogs on the beach. Other questions will be about how clear the water looks and if there any signs of pollution.
Hannah Amor, of the Environment Agency’s citizen science team, said: “We have used Hello Lamp Post technology before to raise awareness of flood risk at some sites. But this time we are focusing on bathing water.
“Once you scan the QR code and begin working through the conversation prompts, you will be able to tell us, via the AI platform, about any issues you can see or questions you have. This intelligence will help us identify problems and take appropriate action.”
The trial at Par Sands, where the bathing water classification is ‘sufficient’, will run for 12 weeks.
Jenny Tagney, of the Friends of Par Beach, which is involved with water quality monitoring projects, said: “We are really pleased to be supporting the Environment Agency in its efforts to understand the major influences affecting bathing water quality at Par Beach.”
A trial is also running at Combe Martin in North Devon.
The Environment Agency’s annual season of taking regular samples from England’s 451 bathing waters ended on September 30. Launching the Hello Lamp Post trials at Par and Combe Martin will help keep the information flowing out-of-season.
Barbara Martin, of Combe Martin Water Watch, said: “The Hello Lamp Post scheme will help residents and visitors be better informed and empowered to report any concerns directly and instantly.”