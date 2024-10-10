Apocalyptic wind conditions are not coming to Cornwall today, despite a popular weather app stating such.
BBC Weather has apologised after users woke up this morning to their app stating that winds of over 17,000 miles per hour were set to come to Cornwall in hurricane force winds.
In Bodmin, winds of 17,213 miles per hour were forecast for the entirety of today, October 10.
In comparison, it said that the popular coastal town of St Ives would see a distinctly meagre wind of just 8,047 miles per hour.
However, further afield, some areas reported night time temperatures of 404 degrees centigrade.
The unfortunate forecasts come as a real-life hurricane, Hurricane Milton causes destruction across the Americas.
Today’s weather sees the potential for showers in the afternoon, with sunny intervals in between with temperatures set to drop to low single digits overnight.
The BBC has said that the erroneous forecasts were due to a data fault from its supplier, leading to incorrect numbers and text on their app and website.
In a statement, BBC Weather said: "We have an issue with some of the weather data from our forecast provider which is generating incorrect numbers and text on our BBC Weather app and website.
"It’s mainly been impacting wind readings but some temperatures are also displaying wrongly.
"We recognise there is huge interest in weather today and this is incredibly frustrating.
"We are really, really sorry about this and working very hard to fix the problem."