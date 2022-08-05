Barrow push raises thousands

The Tesco team said: “It’s been fantastic to be able to support the barrow push. We donated a raffle prize to help with the fundraising, had a couple of ‘monks’ in our store to help promote the event, and the phenomenal Tesco Callington staff came together to form a barrow push team. This was such a fun event and we can’t thank the St Sampsons Unlocked project team enough for all their brilliant work.”