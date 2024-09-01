A MAN who has spoken out and worked hard on behalf of his town for many years is set for one of Cornwall’s greatest honours.
Callington’s Andrew Long says it is “almost unbelievable” to think he’ll be made a bard of the Cornish Gorsedh this coming Saturday in his home town.
The bardic robes and name are bestowed on just a few people each year, in recognition of a person’s efforts to nurture Cornwall’s distinct culture.
In Andrew’s case, his award is for “promoting Cornish identity through his extensive work in the community”.
Brought up at South Hill, Andrew, 60, attended schools in Stoke Climsland and Callington. Well-known as a long serving councillor, he has a ‘day job’ as an HGV driver with shop design company Weatherheads.
More than 30 years ago, Andrew began volunteering with Callington Town Football Club. He’s served in various roles since, including as chairman and as secretary.
“I have two left feet, so never played,” he says, “but I love the game so wanted to do my bit to help.”
A few years later a conversation with friends led him into the world of local politics.
“I was in the pub with friends and, as normal, we were saying how things could be better. I thought to myself “talk is cheap, I should do something about it” - and the rest is history!”
Co-opted onto the town council in 1999, Andrew was elected to Caradon District Council in 2007 and then Cornwall Council in 2009: he now represents the ward of Callington and St Dominic, and Mebyon Kernow, which he joined in 2005.
Andrew has gained a reputation for speaking out on matters that will make a difference to the lives of those he represents.
“Serving the community in which I live is massively important, and was for my mother, my sisters and my brother, who have been involved in helping so many,” he says.
In recent years Andrew has helped out with the Callington Soup Run and assisted Micky Raphael in community litter picks, as well as being on the committee of the town’s Twinning Association.
And as he steps up for this weekend’s Gorsedh Kernow ceremony, the culmination of a week of festival events in Callington, he’ll also be warming up for an appearance in the festival concert himself: he’s now part of the Cornish shanty group Barratt’s Privateers.
“The culture and identity of an area are linked in so many ways, and I want people to be proud of their culture, music, and art while at the same time also open to the culture, music and art of others.
“It is a great honour to be made a Bard - especially in my home town. Almost unbelievable to be honest.”