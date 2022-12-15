Barclays has announced that in the coming months, its Liskeard branch will be closing its doors.
This news comes weeks after HSBC announced it will be closing its Liskeard branch.
The banking giant has recently made it public that a number of its branches across the country will be closing in 2023. Within this list of branch terminations is Liskeard, which is set to close its doors on March 2, 2023.
This is one of many upcoming bank closures as companies look to move more of their services online. A spokesperson for Barclays said: “When deciding whether to close this branch, we looked carefully at how it’s been used and how customers are banking in other ways.”
They report that only 15 customers at the branch use it regularly due to having no other way to bank. “90% of people who use our branch have also banked using the app, online and by phone in 2021,” said a spokesperson. “Fifteen customers use this branch regularly as the only way to do their banking.
“17% of this branch’s customers have used nearby branches in the last 12 months.”Despite this closure, Barclays have assured its customers that there are sill plenty of ways to bank with the company.
“You can do most of your everyday banking safely and securely wherever you are, in our app or online, at a time that suits you. You can even pay in cheques with the app, without having to visit a branch.
“If you have a personal or business account with us, you can use your local Post Office to do your banking.
“We have lots of resources and tutorials to boost your confidence and help you adapt to life in an increasingly online world.”
The company also explain that customers can check their balance, transactions, pay bills and transfer money through telephone banking.
Finally, Barclays also explain that those who need access to a branch can use services in Plymouth or Wadebridge.