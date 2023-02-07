CUSTOMERS of Barclays Bank have been told they’ll still be able to access banking services in Liskeard once the branch building shuts next month.
While the bank is set to close on March 2, Barclays will have a presence in the Liskerrett Community Centre from March 6. The desk, which will not offer the paying in or withdrawl of cash, will be open on a Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday between 9.30am – 4.30pm.
In a message to customers, the company said: “Although there will be no cash service, Joanne and Sharon will be able to help you with things like payments and transfers, or you can just drop in for a chat.”
In an earlier statement about why it was closing the Liskeard branch, Barclays stated that most customers were using the app, online or telephone services to do their banking. It claimed that only 15 regular customers were relying on the cashier service at the Liskeard branch as the “only way they were doing their banking”. Barclays defined a regular customer for this purpose as someone who had used the branch at least three times in the last three months.
Barclays has advised that customers will be able to withdraw money from cashpoints at Lloyds or Santander, or at the Post Office on The Parade, and pay money ad cheques in at the Post Office.