In an earlier statement about why it was closing the Liskeard branch, Barclays stated that most customers were using the app, online or telephone services to do their banking. It claimed that only 15 regular customers were relying on the cashier service at the Liskeard branch as the “only way they were doing their banking”. Barclays defined a regular customer for this purpose as someone who had used the branch at least three times in the last three months.