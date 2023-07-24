Pre-school staff including Lucy Oliver, Helen Ball and deputy manager Emma Everett were joined by parents, children and friends of the Barbican Pre-school in taking turns in the endurance challenge.
The event, which was held at the Barbican Inn, also featured a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and individuals and the culmination of the challenge was celebrated with a barbecue cooked by Raffe Shaw.
So far, the events have raised £1,873.77 for the pre-school.
Lucy, who organised the bikeathon, said: “A very enjoyable 24 hours was had by all who attended the Barbican pre-school 24-hour bikeathon.
“Three members of staff undertook a stationary 24-hour cycle from 6pm on a Friday to 6pm on a Saturday at the Barbican Inn, in aid of raising pre-school funds, as all nurseries and pre-schools in the country struggle with rising costs.
“We would like to thank all who supported us.”