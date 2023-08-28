Bank holiday weekend saw the grounds of Port Elliot Estate in St Germans come alive for Tunes in the Park.
In addition to the huge line up of iconic names, there was entertainment and activites for all to enjoy.
On arrival, it was clear that the picturesque grounds of the estate formed a fantastic background for the event, each stage and music area was situated in and around the stately home, out buildings, church and lakes.
After wondering around the grounds, I stumbled upon the silent disco which was based close to the lakes. Always a crowd favourite and a brilliant addition to the live music.
Having then fought my way through to the front of the stage to be first in line to watch the Cheeky Girls, I was informed that the Land of the Giants would be performing in their place.
The Land of the Giants are a funky up beat band from Plymouth whom I have seen many times before and are always a delight to watch.
Shortly after the Giants set had finished, it was time to head to the main stage for the iconic Kaiser Chiefs.
As you can tell from the photo, the Kaiser Chiefs drew in a huge crowd of festival goers who partied to their songs such as Ruby, I Predict A Riot and Everyday I Love You Less And Less.
Overall, an iconic band who played a fantastic set of iconic tunes.
As day two of the festival rolled round, I was shocked to see Elton John had made an appearance on the second stage!
Lee Quinney put on his gold sparkly jacket and red top hat and performed a myriad of classic Elton John songs which the crowd, of course, loved.
Sam Ryder, despite some sound difficulties, performed a super high energy show and is a fantastic singer.
Headlining for Saturday night was The Kook’s, a pop-rock band from Brighton. Sunday night saw the Ibiza Symphonic Orchestra ft Mr Switch - an all time favourite of mine.
However, in and amongst the headline acts were two performances that stood out to me; Casey Lowry and Molotov Jukebox.
Molotov Jukebox performed on Saturday's main stage. They are a six piece band from London who played a variety of instruments such as the violin, accordion and trumpet, and performed a mixture of rap and singing mixed in with some Spanish.
And secondly, Casey Lowry, an indie artist from Chesterfield. It was refreshing to see someone who is good at entertaining and even better at singing. During his set you will spend most of your time laughing or dancing and, if your lucky, you will get to see his new rescue puppy from Macedonia which he brought on stage for a selfie.
In addition to the fantastic variety of live music visitors could enjoy the wide range of activities and entertainment for kids, well-being sessions such as ice or mud baths, food, drink, on-site camping, and much, much more.
Overall, a fantastic, family friendly, festival with plenty to see, do and experience and a good variety of live music to indulge in.