Back in a big way!
HONEY Fair is back in a big way in Callington after two years of restrictions and virtual events – and organisers the Lions Club are promising lots to see and do on the day.
It’s the event for which the town is famed and draws people from far and wide for everything bee and honey-related, plus live music, stalls and competitions.
On Wednesday October 5, Callington town centre will be filled with a variety of stalls showcasing local and national produce, and highlighting the work of local clubs and organisations.
Favourites with everyone on the day are the Cornwall Beekeepers displays, with their live bees and honey products, ‘Teas with the Bees’ in the Town Hall, and the Children’s Art Competition.
This year there will be live music on a bigger stage, with local school bands and musicians to entertain all the family, animals to pet, and fairground rides and attractions from Rowland’s Fun Fair.
Each Honey Fair, shopkeepers dress their windows to make a trail through the town, and this year’s theme is Dream Holidays”. You can also test your brainpower with a Bee Treasure Hunt: fun questions have been devised by the Lions, and copies can be picked up at the Town Hall.
And don’t miss the Town Crier Competition, where criers in all their regalia from around the region come along in full voice to compete for the Honey Fair title.
President of Callington Lions Club Don Berrey is looking forward to seeing everyone out in the town. “After two years of virtual Honey Fair, which were successful in their own right, we are bringing the event back live, and it looks like it will be a really good day,” he said.
“All the local Lions Clubs – Liskeard, Launceston, Looe, Torpoint and Saltash – are coming together to help us out. A big thanks to them, and to all the businesses in Callington who are being very considerate of us for the event.”
Over the past year, Lions in Europe have raised no less than £88million for good causes in their areas, says Don, and all the money raised through Honey Fair will go to local and international charities. Among the causes to be supported in 2022 will be the Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine appeal. This project, founded by local Lion Darren Tait, has mobilised volunteers from across the region and has sent several convoys of supplies to the Poland/Ukraine border to be distributed.
If you’d like to help the Lions kick start the fundraising, come along to Honey Fair Bingo Night at the Town Hall this Friday (September 30) with doors open from 7pm. It’s a fun evening with the chance to win top prize of a luxury hamper sponsored by Southcott Wealth Management.
