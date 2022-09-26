Over the past year, Lions in Europe have raised no less than £88million for good causes in their areas, says Don, and all the money raised through Honey Fair will go to local and international charities. Among the causes to be supported in 2022 will be the Cornwall and Devon Sending Love to Ukraine appeal. This project, founded by local Lion Darren Tait, has mobilised volunteers from across the region and has sent several convoys of supplies to the Poland/Ukraine border to be distributed.