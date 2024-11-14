CHILDREN and young people in Liskeard have received awards to recognise their efforts and participation in the town’s youth organisations.
Cups and shields were awarded by the Royal British Legion (RBL) to more than a dozen youngsters following Liskeard’s Remembrance Sunday parade and service.
The young people concerned are part of Scouts, Guides, St John’s Ambulance and Cadets in the town.
Making the presentations at the Public Hall on behalf of the RBL were branch chairman Chrissie Henwood and Liskeard mayor Cllr Christina Whitty.
The following youth awards were presented: Fred Hodges Memorial Cup for Outstanding Scout of the Year - Hollie Kennedy; Group Scout leaders Choice Salver - Owen, Olivia Mai and Oakley Jewell; Liskeard RBL Club Best Beaver Salver - Levy Couchman; George Britton Cup for Most Outstanding Cub of the Year - Mila O’Brien; Norman Pampling Shield for St Johns Ambulance Cadet of the Year – Florence Castleden; Len Curnow Memorial Shield Army Cadet of the Year – Cdt Jamie Taylor; Select Services Shield Air Cadet of the Year – Cpl Tia Hutchings; Poppy Appeal Organisers Award for the most monies collected by a youth – Cpl Tia Hutchings; Best Guide of the Year Cup – Indigo-Violet Tubbritt; Young Rainbow Leader of the Year – Willow Tubbritt; Rainbow of the Year – Thea Gardiner.
See the winners pictured below: