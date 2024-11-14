The following youth awards were presented: Fred Hodges Memorial Cup for Outstanding Scout of the Year - Hollie Kennedy; Group Scout leaders Choice Salver - Owen, Olivia Mai and Oakley Jewell; Liskeard RBL Club Best Beaver Salver - Levy Couchman; George Britton Cup for Most Outstanding Cub of the Year - Mila O’Brien; Norman Pampling Shield for St Johns Ambulance Cadet of the Year – Florence Castleden; Len Curnow Memorial Shield Army Cadet of the Year – Cdt Jamie Taylor; Select Services Shield Air Cadet of the Year – Cpl Tia Hutchings; Poppy Appeal Organisers Award for the most monies collected by a youth – Cpl Tia Hutchings; Best Guide of the Year Cup – Indigo-Violet Tubbritt; Young Rainbow Leader of the Year – Willow Tubbritt; Rainbow of the Year – Thea Gardiner.