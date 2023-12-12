Speaking about her success at the ceremony, Emilie said: “Receiving recognition for the work we do gives a sense of accomplishment and value. It makes me feel extremely proud and that our hard work and efforts have paid off. There are a lot of hours and time away from family that gets put into delivering what we do, with all the work completed on top of full-time jobs. I am grateful to Wollens, our category judges, and The West Country Women Awards for recognising this and the amazing work that my team does.”