THE award-winning ‘For the Many’ podcast will provide the grand finale for this year’s Fowey Festival of Arts and Literature on Saturday, May 18.
Political broadcaster, Iain Dale, and former Labour Home Secretary, Jacqui Smith, will be joined by special guest Conservative MP and Veterans Minister, Jonny Mercer, in a live show that promises plenty of political insight, analysis and humour.
The podcast began in 2018 and now consists of more than 430 episodes. Venue appearances have included a five-day run at the Edinburgh Fringe last August and three recent party conferences.
“We are thrilled to be ending this year’s festival with such a highly acclaimed show,” said Brenda Daly, Festival Director.
“It promises to be a hilarious evening of dissecting whatever political stories are making the headlines in a fun, gossipy but well-informed way. Audience questions will also be taken.”
The event runs from 8pm to 10pm and early bird booking is now open. Tickets cost £20 each, with discounts available for Friends of Fowey Festival.
The festival has become an annual highlight of the Fowey calendar. Now in its 26th year, the eclectic mix of art, literature and music begins on May 10 and preparations for another stellar programme are well underway.
“We will be announcing our 2024 line-up in mid-March,” said Lynn Goold, Festival Trustee and Chair.
“Our short story competition, aimed at those aged 16 years and over, has again been launched. This year’s title is ‘Beaches’. Entries should be no more than 1500 words and the submission deadline is 28 March.
“Successful authors are a staple part of our festival programme, and this competition is our way of encouraging successful writers of the future.” Each entry costs £10 and there is a first prize of £200, with a second prize of £100.