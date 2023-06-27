AUOB (AlL Under One Banner) Kernow will be holding a Rally for Kernow on July 8.
AUOB Kernow is a grassroots campaign movement formed to act as a catalyst to promote greater discussion of the future of Kernow.
The Rally for Kernow will see musicians and members of other organisations representing many issues and working hard to alleviate the challenges the people of Kernow face.
They will be gathering on Barras Street, Liskeard from 10.30 am to start the rally at 11:00 am sharp.
Kernow faces major economic, social, and cultural issues affecting its people daily.
Self-determination, to which Kernow has a historic right, will allow its people to revitalise democracy to address these issues, such as homelessness; hunger; the destruction of our towns, villages, and historic green spaces; a lack of meaningful jobs with a living wage; and others such as loss of support for our language and cultural programs.
The outside promotion of Kernow as a holiday playground takes jobs and homes from local people and takes economic prosperity out of Kernow. It replaces true industry and commerce with low-paying temporary jobs for the tourist industry.
High streets no longer have shops to provide for the community’s needs but to cater to holidaymakers. Structural support is not sufficient to allow the people of Kernow to stay and support themselves or raise their families.
Once traditional and community-led, local events have been turned into commerce opportunities for outsiders.
At the same time, the distinct identity of the Cornish people was declared under European Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities; its language and history are derided and erased in efforts to make Kernow seem merely a part of England. Greenfields and historical parks in towns and villages have been developed to allow second homes, empty most of the year, to predominate communities.
Like AUOB Wales and Scotland, AUOB Kernow organises family-friendly marches and rallies with music and speakers to promote the causes of greater democracy and autonomy.