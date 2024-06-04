ONE of Devon and Cornwall’s most senior police officers has praised the contribution made by volunteers.
During National Volunteers Week, assistant chief constable Glen Mayhew thanked those who volunteer for the force.
He said: “They [volunteers] play a vital part in how we deliver a service to our local communities, and their professionalism and commitment influences communities through education, keeping people safe and ultimately saving lives.
“I know the sacrifice required, but this sacrifice makes such a difference. We are grateful to all the volunteers for their commitment, professionalism, selflessness and passion. To each and every volunteer, whatever your role and whoever you volunteer for – thank you.”