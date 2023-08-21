SHOWGOERS wouldn’t have been able to tell there had been mayhem only the night before Ashwater Show on Saturday (August 19) as a calm atmosphere welcomed those in attendance.
The adverse weather experienced on Friday had caused one of the marquees to fly loose, colliding with a nearby bungalow. However, the Ashwater spirit shone through as the community banded together to rectify the situation in time for an excellent 70th anniversary year.
The field at Barton was buzzing with excitement as horses, cattle and sheep flooded into their pens ready to compete for those all important rosettes.
The morning saw back-to-back competition in the horse section, with one of the strongest entries the show has seen to date.
Although there were reduced numbers for the cattle, those who attended put up a good fight but it was the Moon family of Ashwater who took away the championship trophy with some well turned-out livestock.
The sheep pens were dominated by the Hutchings of Launceston who seized the top prize of supreme champion.
Joint presidents this year were Mrs Tina Drowne and Mr Roger Mitchell who were thanked by the show committee for their enduring support of this local event.
On the day, Mr Mitchell, who has been part of the show for around 30 years, said: “It has been a fantastic day. Although we were down in numbers for cattle there has been more sheep and horse entries than I have ever seen.
“This is a great one-day show — it is always a good show but I have to thank the committee who have really done an excellent job for this our 70th anniversary.”
Chairman of the show Pat May added: “You will have all heard I am sure about the marquee that got away. Well, I was very impressed with the community who all pulled together and came to our aid — it is an excellent village and everyone was so willing to help.
“A big thank you to our two wonderful presidents this year who have done an excellent job. They have each done a lot for the show over the years and it is great to see them as presidents this year.
“Roll on next year’s show and lets hope for good weather.”