Asda has said they are 'truly saddened' after a colleague died in its Bodmin store yesterday (May 4).
Police were called to Asda's Bodmin store on Launceston Road at approximately 1 pm yesterday after receiving reports regarding the concern for the welfare of a man in his 50s.
The store was closed for a number of hours, with eyewitnesses reporting a number of police cars and ambulances attending the scene.
Despite local social media speculation falsely claiming a number of different reasons for the store's closure, it was confirmed by Devon and Cornwall Police that their attendance was due to concerns about the welfare of the man, an employee in the store.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called to the Asda store in Launceston Road, Bodmin at around 1 pm on Thursday 4 May to reports of concern for the welfare of a man.
"Officers attended and a man in his 50s was found deceased. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner."
A spokesperson for Asda further confirmed that the male, who has not been publically identified, was an employee of the company.
The spokesperson said that their deepest condolences were with the friends and family of the man, and said in a statement: "We are truly saddened by the death of one of our colleagues and our deepest condolences are with his friends and family at this difficult time. We took the decision to close the store yesterday afternoon to support our colleagues and allow Devon and Cornwall to attend, but have reopened."
They also called on customers to be respectful to staff in the store, adding: "We are providing support to our colleagues at the store and would ask customers to be respectful to them at this difficult time.”