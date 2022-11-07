Arts Council England backs art, culture, and creativity for people in Bodmin
Arts Council England have revealed details of its new National Portfolio of funded organisations for 2023-26.
In total, nine organisations in Cornwall — including one in Bodmin — will receive a share of over £2.-million (a year) ensuring that more people in more places can find fantastic, fulfilling art and culture across the county.
Overall, investment in Cornwall goes to a richly varied mix of organisations: Leach Pottery, one of the most respected and influential studio potteries in the world; the Hall for Cornwall, which produces a range of fantastic stage performance; and Miracle Theatre, the prolific touring company which reaches audiences across Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and the south west.
There’s a boost for the best of the region’s culture and creativity, with continued backing for the dynamic Creative Kernow, supporting and promoting Cornwall’s arts scene from its base in Redruth, and Cornwall Museums Partnership, whose network of museums creates positive social change through collaboration and opportunity all over the county.
We’re also investing in the ambitious cultural entrepreneurs behind intoBodmin, the Old Library turned creative hub in the market town of Bodmin.
Arts Council England have heard again and again that people want and need easy access to meaningful, impactful cultural events and creative activities in the places where they live. Through the investment we are announcing today, we have focused on making certain that as many people as possible in England - no matter where they come from or what their circumstances - can get hold of the very best of art and culture on the high streets and in the community spaces of their villages, towns and cities.
This latest round of funding will benefit arts organisations, museums, and libraries in every corner of the south west - from Bodmin to Bristol, Ilfracombe to Isle of Wight, and Watchet to Weston-super-Mare - with a clear focus on ensuring that investment is concentrated in those places that, historically, have been underserved. By funding new organisations in new places, we are delivering on the vision set out in our strategy, Let’s Create: that everyone, everywhere, deserves to benefit from public investment in culture and creativity.
As well as renewing our support for those excellent, innovative organisations that have done so much to build England’s reputation as one of the most creative countries in the world, we are investing in 276 new organisations in England of all shapes and sizes, that will together help find and nurture the next generation of talent across the country.
Arts Council England Area Director, Phil Gibby, said: “Today, we’re delighted to announce nine arts organisations in Cornwall that will receive regular funding from Arts Council England for the next three years.
This important investment reaches spans the breadth of this unique region - from north east Cornwall where we welcome the celebrated library turned arts centre intoBodmin, to our investment in Miracle Theatre, who tour their much loved shows across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
Now, more people in Cornwall can enjoy greater access to cultural opportunities right on their doorstep, helping us deliver our vision set out in Let’s Create.”
Arts Council England Chair, Sir Nicholas Serota, said: “As well as continuing our commitment to our many established and renowned cultural organisations, I am deeply proud of the support we will be giving to those new organisations which will help ignite creativity across the country. We are facing economic pressures at present but this funding is about an investment in our future. This portfolio will support the next generation of visionary inventors, makers, performers and artists. In particular, the growth of our funding for organisations that support and develop work for children represents a profoundly important long-term investment in our country’s talent.”
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said: “Additional funding into the South West’s cultural institutions will help improve access to the arts for people where they live. We have been clear that the arts are for everyone and this investment will help even more people get access to the region’s brilliant cultural offer.”
