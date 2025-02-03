ARTISTIC swimmers from across Cornwall are aiming to raise £10,000 so they can take part in a national competition.
Members of the Kernow Artistic Swimming Club, based in St Austell, are hoping to bring in £10,000 which would enable them to compete in next year’s Swim England Artistic Swimming Combo Cup in Sheffield.
Some members travel from across the county twice a week for training sessions at St Austell Leisure Centre.
The club includes swimmers from various backgrounds and different abilities who come together to create performances that highlight the work involved in artistic swimming.
Waste and recycling company Suez has presented a giant cheque for £500 to the club as sponsorship.
Club treasurer Michelle Russell said: “We are incredibly grateful for the support from Suez and our other local sponsors.
“Their sponsorship brings us one step closer to our goal of competing nationally. We are committed to representing Cornwall with pride and showcasing the hard work and dedication of our swimmers.”
Club chair Kerry Davison said: “We’d love more people in our community to join in with our fundraising efforts and support our talented young people. We hope that the more people that know about what we do, the more support we’ll get.’’
The club is organising a series of events, including bake sales, tombolas, a duck race, superstore collections and a special gala performance showcasing their skills. The funds raised will go towards travel expenses, accommodation, costumes and headdresses.
Suez regional manager Craig Mouatt said: “Supporting local sports teams is a core part of our commitment to the community.
“We are thrilled to partner with Kernow Artistic Swimming Club and help them raise their profile and achieve their goal of competing on the national stage. Their dedication and passion inspire us, and we believe in the importance of fostering local talent.”