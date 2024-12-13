“From designing the 72-hour epic that was The Passion in Port Talbot to imagining and directing I AM KEVIN the performance and cinema film release. From the privilege of creating work alongside communities in Palestine, to the pleasure of conceiving and creating the We are Shining programme throughout Cornwall, culminating in Stranger Beasts, the company, the people and the work will hold a very special place in my heart forever. I feel very proud of the work I made alongside Bill, and also proud of the work we have created over my time as Artistic Director of the company.”