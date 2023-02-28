A Liskeard artist and businesswoman has been awarded membership to the Theo Paphitis’ Small Business Sunday group at a special networking event in Birmingham.
Kirsty Freeman of MonChic Mosaics was delighted to receive the news recently and is celebrating this huge achievement.
Best known for his appearances on the BBC television series Dragon’s Den, multimillionaire retail magnate Mr Paphitis runs a weekly competition giving small businesses the opportunity to be promoted to his half a million followers on Twitter and Instagram, and to be profiled on his Small Business Sunday website.
Earlier this month, Kirsty’s business MonChic Mosaics was chosen to join the ranks of Theo’s exclusive club of aspiring entrepreneurs.
“This is such an exciting opportunity to gain a huge audience for my work,” said Kirsty. “It was great to meet other entrepreneurs at the event in Birmingham. It inspired me with so much energy and so many ideas. I’m hugely grateful to Theo for his support.”
Mother of two, Kirsty set up her business creating unique handcrafted mosaic artworks and gift items last year.
She has recently been accepted as a member of the prestigious South West Mosaic Artists group, and in November one of her works was presented by the Mayor of Liskeard to his French counterpart on a visit to Liskeard’s twin town of Quimperlé.
Kirsty’s mosaics are exhibited in galleries in Perranporth and shops in Liskeard, Fowey and Tavistock.
MonChic Mosaics, is a member of the Market Makers group of creative enterprises, run by Liskeard Town Council and supported by Cornwall Council and European Structural and Investment Funds.
Kirsty’s business mentor is Market Makers manager Dr Alec Charles. “We’re all so proud of Kirsty’s achievements,” Alec says. “She’s not only an extraordinarily talented artist – she’s also a highly skilled businessperson. She’s got a brilliant future ahead of her – and I’m sure will continue to put our little town on the map as one of east Cornwall’s great creative hubs.”