A NEWQUAY artist whose painting was chosen by pioneering rock band Hawkind to be the cover of its latest album was given star treatment when the rockers performed in Cornwall.
Diane Griffiths was invited as a special guest at Hawkwind’s performance at the Morvala Festival in Torpoint following her artwork The Train of Lights being selected as the design for the band’s The Train of Lights album cover.
Ms Griffiths said: “It was an unforgettable experience.
“We met the band backstage, the band members signed the album, and one of the most memorable moments came just before the encore when my painting appeared on the giant stage screen behind the band during the performance.
“Watching a painting that began in my Newquay studio become part of the live show was something I'll never forget.”
The Train of Lights inspired by the Dartmouth Train of Lights, capturing the glow of illuminated carriages reflected across the River Dart.
The painting by the award-winning artist was sold in the lead-up to Christmas.
It later emerged that the buyer’s husband had previously commented on a social media post featuring the work, asking if it was for sale, unaware at the time that it had already been purchased for him as a surprise.
The buyer was wife of musician Dave Brock of Hawkwind, and earlier this year the band contacted Griffiths to request permission to use the painting as the cover artwork for their latest release, Psychedelic Selection, out in June via Cherry Red Records.
Ms Griffiths said: “It’s always special to see where a painting ends up, but this one has taken on a life of its own. It’s been wonderful to see it continue its journey beyond the canvas.”
Her work explores how natural and man-made light transforms everyday landscapes at night, focusing on moments that are often overlooked but widely shared.
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