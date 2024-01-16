AN ARTIST who has started the new year on a welcome high is hoping her success might help put South East Cornwall on the map.
Jane Wilson submitted a last minute application to The British Contemporary Art (BCA) Awards 2024 — and to her surprise has now found herself among the top ten finalists.
With the winner to be decided by a public vote, online polling will take place until January 31 and the art can be seen at www.britishcontemporary.art/voting
Jane, who lives at Hannafore in Looe, is a mixed-media artist with a love of colour, pattern and texture. Inspiration for her work often comes from the nature on her doorstep, from natural history and geology and she loves to incorporate collage from books or maps into her many-layered pieces.
Jane explains how her most recent artwork has come about.
“Over the last year or so I’ve been exploring spirituality and mindfulness after a bout of depression. Meditation and simple mindful practices such as walks on the beach, taking time out to appreciate nature, and listening to the birds helped no end with my recovery.
“My art is also instrumental in keeping my mental health healthy and alongside my more traditional landscape and seascape paintings I have been exploring ‘interconnectivity” or how everything is connected,” she continued.
“It is a concept that seems to resonate with most people — we have all considered at some point the “why” of why we are here, or what the wider human race’s ultimate purpose is.
“My favourite painting of 2023 is called Everything is Connected, and on a whim, I decided to submit it to The Contemporary British Art Award.”
Jane says she is thrilled that at the time of writing, her piece is in third place.
“This is amazing — with South East Cornwall’s help I could go higher and maybe help put our beautiful part of Cornwall on the map art wise in 2024.”
Jane is a guest artist with the Polperro Arts Foundation and a selection of her work is on show at their base in the village hall. She says people are also welcome to get in touch and come and see her and have a chat at her messy studio in Looe.
Jane regularly updates her website www.janewilsonartist.co.uk with her latest work and she can also be found on Instagram.