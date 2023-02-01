Fire crews from Saltash and Devon were mobilised to multiple reports of a fire at a property in Grenfell Avenue in the early hours of February 1.
One man and four dogs, which were in the property at the time were unharmed by the blaze, with the man checked over by paramedics after the incident.
Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed they are treating the fire as suspected arson, and a scene guard remains in place while police enquiries continue.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that investigations into the fire were ongoing, and asked anyone with information to contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 45 of 01/02/23.
The spokesperson said: "Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a house in Saltash in the early hours of today, February 1.
"Officers were notified by the fire service at 1.50am after the fire began in the property in Grenfell Avenue.
"One man and four dogs were in the property, but all were unharmed. The man was checked over by paramedics.
"Police are currently treating the fire as suspected arson.
"A scene guard remains in place while police enquiries continue.
"Any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police online at: https://www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/contact/ or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 45 of 01/02/23."
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed details of the incident, saying that the fire took place in the lounge of the property.
A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Service said: "Multiple calls were taken for this incident, the incident was classified as 'Persons Reported', two appliances from Saltash and one from Devon were mobilised as well as an Officer.
"On arrival, crews found smoke issuing and flames at the front of the property, a further resource was requested, which came from Devon.
"Fortunately, one person was out of the property and an ambulance was requested to treat them for the effects of smoke inhalation.
"Teams of firefighters from Cornwall and Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue wearing breathing apparatus entered the property with high pressure hosereel jets and extinguished a fire in the lounge, once extinguished, the positive pressure fan was used to ventilate the premises. In addition to the casualty, there were four dogs removed to a safe area.
"Arson was suspected, Devon & Cornwall Police were in attendance and will be attending the scene and making further enquiries later today."