Officers and PCSOs from Callington and Launceston went to an address in Calstock on Tuesday (January 3) to arrest an individual on suspicion of a number of offences.
While at the address, they carried out extensive searches with the assistance of police dog Reggie and seized a haul of suspected Class A and B drugs and a quantity of cash.
The person concerned has been released on bail while further enquiries are made.
Local officers have taken the opportunity to thank the public for continuing to provide information they can act on.
If you know something going on that’s not right, have seen something suspicious or something is not sitting well with you, the police urge you to report it using the following link: https://crowd.in/mOCZ78 .
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously