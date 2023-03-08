A FELINE fiend almost committed the 'purrfect' crime after Devon and Cornwall Police were called to reports of a delivery man being attacked by a knife or glass.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were dispatched after receiving an emergency call from a male delivery driver who reported that after pushing letter through the door, his fingers were cut with a knife or some glass leading to a nasty laceration.
Suspecting that the man had been attacked, police units from Bodmin Police Station were dispatched to the location, with specialist armed response units put on standby to assist.
However, after visiting the location of the attack, police quickly identified the suspect as an over-zealous guard cat, which, in an action more commonly associated with their mortal canine enemy, had attacked the delivery driver as he delivered the post.
The delivery driver was reported as feeling fine after the incident and there is no suggestion that the cat responsible will face any 'fur-ther' action, with any advice given by Police almost certainly likely to be ignored by the cat.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Police said: "This afternoon we received an emergency call that a gent who was delivering items had pushed a letter through a door when his fingers had been cut with a knife or some glass, causing a nasty laceration.
"Bodmin units were dispatched immediately to the location, and specialist armed response units were on standby to assist.On arrival the first officers quickly identified the assailant was none other than the resident guard cat being a little territorial!