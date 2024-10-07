A community project supporting military personnel and their families is holding a public session in Landrake.
The Fresh Start events are being held on Monday, October 14 and 28 at the Sir Robert Geffrey village hall from 10am to 1pm.
Refreshments will also be available for the sessions which are open to all from the armed forces community.
Serving personnel, veterans, spouses and partners, and anybody else from South-East Cornwall whose life has been touched by the Armed Forces are welcome.
Entry is free and anyone is invited to come along without the need to book.
The project is funded by the Armed Forces Covenant fund trust and organised by Battling On which supports military veterans based at Merryhue farmhouse, near Callington.
A spokesman for Battling On said: “When we think of the armed forces community we primarily picture veterans as serving members of our armed forces.
“However, the community is more far reaching, and a life of service to the country affects those closest to them too.
“Partners and spouses of the armed forces community may often feel the pressure and burdens of military life, even if they’re not themselves military personnel.
“For example, childcare can become a real issue if a partner is away of long spells. Finding work or attending courses can become much greater tasks with added pressures.
“Therefore, we have decided to begin the Fresh Start project as our own way to support spouses and partners of the armed forcers community.
The service is designed to work flexibly around family and individual needs and comfort is paramount. They add: “We will work at the pace of the user, striving for their goals. New users will be put in touch with a small adaptable team.”
Service users will be helped to identify and access an opportunity of employment or training which is meaningful and complements their lives.
They can access sign-posting to packages of support and help creating a CV. They can also access support to work on realising pre-existing plans.