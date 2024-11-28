THE family of a devastated child whose cat had gone missing more than a week ago have expressed their joy after she was found.
Beautiful one-year-old calico cat, Tilly, is the best friend of Archie, a nine-year-old autistic boy from Liskeard.
She had been missing from the Liskeard area since November 17 and the family launched an information appeal.
Tilly acts as the primary comfort and interaction for Archie, with the pair said to eat, play, talk and sleep together as he navigates the world around him with anxiety and social events.
She went missing after getting out through an open window and despite searches in all weathers, posting 1,300 flyers, social media posts, websites and a local radio interview, it was in a disused barn that Tilly was found on November 28.
After a quick check at the vets and a clean bill of health, it was home to the grateful arms of delighted Archie.
Archie’s mother, Sarah Beale, said: “Tilly is our beautiful one year old calico cat who we purchased for our autistic nine year old son Archie. We homeschool Archie who struggles with anxiety and social events. Archie and Tilly bonded from day one. Archie and Tilly are never normally more than two feet apart. They eat, play, talk and sleep together. She is his best friend and she comforts him when things get too hard for Archie.
“We were absolutely heartbroken and desperate to get our Tilly home as we were very worried about Archie. He wasn’t sleeping or eating properly and wouldn’t stop crying. He searched for her day and night in the snow, rain and dark even though he’s afraid of the dark. He even searched in the storm we had on the weekend.
“Tilly is the heart of our family. Everybody loves her so much. She is a calico cat, black, white and ginger. Quite small in stature with a black splodge on her nose. She loves her whiskers kitten biscuits, playing with our other pets and of course her favourite is her person Archie.
“I would love to thank everybody who took the time to look for Tilly and for all the kind words of encouragement that they gave to Archie so he wouldn’t give up hope. We are lucky to live in a neighbourhood where people help others.
“A special thanks to Tristan and his family who spotted Tilly and helped me to retrieve her so we could bring her home. Tristan, you are an angel.
“We are absolutely delighted and over the moon that our Tilly is home. She is the heart of our family and my autistic son Archie is complete again.”