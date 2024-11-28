Archie’s mother, Sarah Beale, said: “Tilly is our beautiful one year old calico cat who we purchased for our autistic nine year old son Archie. We homeschool Archie who struggles with anxiety and social events. Archie and Tilly bonded from day one. Archie and Tilly are never normally more than two feet apart. They eat, play, talk and sleep together. She is his best friend and she comforts him when things get too hard for Archie.