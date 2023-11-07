An archaeology enthusiast from Luckett is looking for new sites to unearth in the local area.
Graphic designer, Rob Rivett, has been uncovering the hidden secrets of the past for five years.
Rob explained: “My obsession with searching for artefacts in England stems from my deep fascination with unravelling the rich tapestry of the past.
“Archaeology and metal detecting allows me to unearth fragments of our past, piecing together stories that have long been buried beneath the soil. The thrill of unearthing relics from bygone eras resonates with me deeply, igniting a sense of connection with those who came before us. Whether it be Bronze Age, Roman, Saxon, Medieval up to present day, there is always a story to be told and a connection to make.”
Rob’s archaeological journey has landed him with various fruitful land permissions where he has unearthed some interesting finds for both him and the landowner to enjoy and learn about.
“My most noteworthy site is the site of a 16th century manor, which was a medieval manor before that. With the landowner, we shared a collection of medieval hammered silver coins, post medieval silver coins, buckles, jetons, tokens, rings, buttons and more. Some of the most interesting finds were a 14th century trade weight with local coats of arms on it, a Roman token with inscription and a medieval shield boss. The landowner learned so much more about the history of their land and many mysteries of their land were solved. This is just one story of many.” Rob added.
“This is of course only one side of the coin. Metal detecting is mostly an excuse to get out into the fields and the thrill of the unknown. Most hunts will inevitably end with buttons, pull tabs and a lot of trash! At least we’re cleaning up the fields in the pursuit of the past.”
When he’s not out in the fields, Rob will be out in the mud on the foreshores of the rivers Tamar and the Lynher.
Rob continued: “I love finding Victorian bottles, pottery and pipes and love researching the history of each find. On one excursion in a creek on the south coast, I was lucky enough to find a Saxo-Norman oil cresset lamp, crudely made from primitive clay.”
Want to find out about the history of your property or land? Rob is currently on the look for new sites to uncover.
He explained: “If you are a landowner and have an interesting bit of land, perhaps you’d like to see the artefacts we can unearth for you to see and of course keep. Please do get in touch, I’d love to have a chat. You can email me at [email protected] or phone me on 07923 355327.
“Please note that if you are interested in trying metal detecting yourself, you must always have permission from the landowner and declare any significant finds to your local Finds Liaison Officer (FLO), and always know the laws behind metal detecting and the Treasure Act of 1996.”