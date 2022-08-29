Apprenticeships offer GCSE students good route into healthcare
Subscribe newsletter
Thousands of students across the country received their GCSE results last Thursday, marking the first major set of qualifications that will put them on the path to a future career.
There are a number of different careers in healthcare and many of them can be achieved through various routes not just with a university degree.
The NHS offers a wide range of apprenticeships, both in clinical and non-clinical roles that can begin after GCSEs or A-Levels.
More than 86,000 apprenticeships have started since 2016-17, with just over 49,000 coming in clinical roles.
While the nursing profession provides the most popular apprenticeships, including the nursing associate route into nursing, other healthcare apprenticeships are available in allied health professions such as physiotherapy, podiatry, radiography and as a paramedic.
There are also roles in science and pharmacy, including as a pharmacy technician, laboratory profession and in healthcare science.
Non-clinical roles are available in human resources, admin, IT and finance as well as other disciplines.
Mark Radford, Health Education England Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Nurse, said: “Our apprenticeship programme gives young people greater choice about their future career and a route into healthcare.
“The NHS provides apprenticeships for a wide range of different professions and gives people the opportunity to develop into experienced professionals in these fields.
“For example, we are delighted that more than 6,000 prospective nurses have undertaken nursing degree apprenticeships to become registered nurses.
This highlights the NHS’ commitment to giving our hard-working and talented people the opportunities to progress a career inside the health service.”
Minister of State for Health Maria Caulfield said: “Congratulations to all those receiving their GSCE results and welcome to those joining our nursing workforce.
“A career in nursing is hugely worthwhile, allowing you to change lives every day, and apprenticeships are a great and accessible route into this profession.
“You’ll be joining the growing workforce ensuring patients receive vital high-quality care as we work to bust the Covid backlogs.”
Contact the NHS Health Careers: https://www.healthcareers.nhs.uk/career-planning/study-and-training/nhs-apprenticeships
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |